UrduPoint.com

Global Technology Company Vivo Announced Its First Production Base In Pakistan, Invests USD 10 Million

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:19 PM

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, Invests USD 10 million

Vivo is currently one of the leading brands in Pakistan; expected to localize production of approximately 5 Lac mobile units per month

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Aug, 2021) Global Technology company, vivo, today announced that it has started producing an expansive catalogue of products locally at its first production base set up in the Industrial Estate of Faisalabad, Pakistan. As one of the leading brands in the region, this marks vivo’s sixth such intelligent production base as it strengthens its footprint across the globe in line with the “More Local, More Global” strategy.

In order to strengthen its footprint in Pakistan, vivo has invested USD 10 million to set up a domestic manufacturing plant which is in alignment with “Made in Pakistan” initiative to contribute to the development of the local economy and empowerment of the local workforce. Pakistan currently has a local demand for 3.3 million mobile phones monthly. The new facility, spread over 4 acres, has a production capacity of 500,000 smartphone units per month.

Since 2014, vivo has been adhering to "More Local, More Global" strategy andreadily establishing its global R&D and manufacturing network. Aside from the newly inaugurated production base in Pakistan, vivo also has already established five such locations in Dongguan, Chongqing, India (Greater Noida), Bangladesh (Dhaka) and Indonesia (Tangerang), combining for a collective manufacturing capacity of hundreds of millions of cutting-edge devices every year.

This steady growth in production capability has become essential in safeguarding the global supply of vivo products and satisfying international user demands.

“Pakistan is becoming an increasingly favourable destination for local manufacturing hubs. The decision to set up this local manufacturing plant in Pakistan is not just our approach to enrich users’ lives with high-quality, home grown technologies but also to empower the local workforce with more opportunities. vivo believes in the Benfen philosophy which encourages us to build technology for the good of society,” said Eric Kong, CEO, vivo Pakistan.

With 8 assembly lines, the facility is already operational in Faisalabad and has produced the first batch of ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ mobile phones as of February 1, 2021.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Faisalabad Technology Bangladesh Mobile Company Dhaka Chongqing Dongguan Indonesia United States Dollars February From Million

Recent Stories

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically hosts the online Azadi Festiva ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify exp ..

Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify export gaps in promising markets

22 minutes ago
 Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

26 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

37 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.