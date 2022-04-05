UrduPoint.com

Global VR Headset Shipments To Exceed 15 Mln Units: Report

Daniyal Sohail Published April 05, 2022 | 01:52 PM

The global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets are forecast to surge by 43.6 percent year on year to 15.73 million units in 2022, according to an industry report.

The worldwide market for augmented reality (AR) and VR headsets jumped 92.1 percent year over year in 2021, with shipments reaching 11.2 million units, read the report released by global market research firm International Data Corporation.

Meta's Quest 2 was by far the most popular product with a 78-percent share of the combined AR/VR market last year, followed by DPVR, a Shanghai-based VR technology company, with a 5.

1-percent market share globally.

ByteDance's Pico VR products ranked third with a market share of 4.5 percent in 2021, the report said.

Since last May, Chinese VR manufacturers continuously launched new products, whose prices were mostly within the range of 2,000 Yuan (about 315 U.S. Dollars) to 3,000 yuan, contributing to an apparent rise in sales, the report added.

