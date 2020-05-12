MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The launch of the third new-generation navigation satellite Glonass-K from the Plesetsk space center has been postponed from June to July, a source in Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

In April, another Sputnik source in the industry said the Glonass-K launch was being moved from May to June. Prior to that, the blastoff was scheduled for March.

"The launch of the Glonass-K has been postponed from late June to mid-July," the source said.