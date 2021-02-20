GNSS Winter School to start from Feb 22

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Institute of Space Technology in collaboration with Space Education Research Lab (GSERL) of National Center of GIS and Space Applications will arrange 'GNSS Winter School' during the month of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Institute of Space Technology in collaboration with Space education Research Lab (GSERL) of National Center of GIS and Space Applications will arrange 'GNSS Winter School' during the month of February.

According to an official, GNSS Winter School will be held on-ground, Face to Face at IST, however in case of severe circumstances, online mechanism will be implemented partially or entirely.

The school will be held from February 22 and conclude on February 26. GNSS Winter School will be focusing on the Positioning aspects of Global Navigation Satellite Systems such as Positioning, Determination Techniques, Coordinate and Time Reference Systems, Satellite Orbit and Position Determination, GNSS Signals and Receivers and Specialised areas of Inertial and Integrated Navigation Systems.

A special session had also been planned for GNSS applications and opportunities in the current GNSS market, the official informed. This school is intended for engineers, researchers and students working in the domains of Aeronautics and Austraunatics, Guidance, Navigation and Controls, Global Navigation Satellite Systems, Satellite or Radio Navigation, Inertial and Integrated Navigation Systems, Space Systems, Constellation Designs, Interplanetary Navigation, Remote Sensing and Geo Information Science and similar allied areas.

The intending participants can register through the link http://bit.ly/38GA7jw for attending the GNSS Winter School till February 15.

