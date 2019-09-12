Good Things Come Twice: HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 - Special Edition Set to Win Hearts Once Again

Huawei is bringing its most anticipated Y Series device with a Special Edition Faux Leather Design

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th September, 2019) For all the love Huawei has received for its Y Series 2019, the company gives its fans yet another reason to be excited about. Huawei is re-introducing HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 with a classic Faux Leather back in the Amber Brown colour and an upgraded 64GB of storage. HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 saw huge success since hitting the shelves back in January, 2019 due to its power-packed features and smart design, allowing users a truly immersive smartphone experience. It quickly went on to become one of Huawei’s bestsellers in Pakistan.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition delivers class-leading camera performance powered by AI and houses a big battery of 4,000mAh lasting upto two days – the two features it is best known for. The smartphone is now set to turn heads with its super premium Special Edition Faux Leather design.

Unobtrusive Elegance

Featuring the HUAWEI Dewdrop display, the device offers an outstanding screen-to-body ratio in a symmetrical design that looks and feels premium.It incorporates a pearl-shaped notch into a 6.26-inch screen to achieve a massive 86.7 percent screen-to-TP ratio.

Compact Camera Design

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition is designed to offer the best smartphone photography experience amongst devices of its class. It features a 13MP+2MP dual camera with a wide aperture of f/1.8, Master AI functionality and improved lowlight performance. On the front, it sports at 16MP shooter which takes dazzling selfies.

Battery Powerhouse

The smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery, allowing it to keep up with today’s youth with minimal downtime. Additionally, thanks to Huawei’s breakthrough battery technologies, the cell inside the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 retains at least 80 percent of its full capacity even after 700 recharges, which means the battery stays highly reliable even after two years of normal use. Plus, the battery supports 5V/2A fast charging, allowing for quick battery top-up.

In addition to the luxurious new Faux Leather design, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition is sure to make a mark once again this year by being the best choice for youth thanks to its top-class design and feel with the addition of offering a complete flagship experience.