Google Admits Employees' Access to Some Private Recordings Made Via Smart Assistant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US internet giant Google has admitted that its employees have access to some private audio recordings collected by the Google Assistant artificial intelligence agent.

On Wednesday, the Belgian VRT NWS media outlet reported a significant leak of audio recordings via Google Assistant, including those made accidentally.

"We apply a wide range of safeguards to protect user privacy throughout the entire review process. Language experts only review around 0.2 percent of all audio snippets. Audio snippets are not associated with user accounts as part of the review process, and reviewers are directed not to transcribe background conversations or other noises, and only to transcribe snippets that are directed to Google," Product Manager David Monsees said in a statement on Thursday.

He admitted the reported leak and vowed to take measures on the matter.

"We just learned that one of these language reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data. Our Security and Privacy Response teams have been activated on this issue, are investigating, and we will take action. We are conducting a full review of our safeguards in this space to prevent misconduct like this from happening again," Monsees added.

Google Assistant was unveiled in May 2016.