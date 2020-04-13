- Home
- Google Admits Mistakenly Deleting Putin's Address to Nation, Video Restored on YouTube
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:39 PM
Google said on Monday that deleting a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation was a mistake
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Google said on Monday that deleting a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation was a mistake.
The video, uploaded by the NTV broadcaster, was restored on YouTube video hosting service, Google said.