Google Admits Mistakenly Deleting Putin's Address To Nation, Video Restored On YouTube

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:39 PM

Google Admits Mistakenly Deleting Putin's Address to Nation, Video Restored on YouTube

Google said on Monday that deleting a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation was a mistake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Google said on Monday that deleting a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation was a mistake.

The video, uploaded by the NTV broadcaster, was restored on YouTube video hosting service, Google said.

