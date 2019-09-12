Targeting advertising on platforms such as Google may be used as a loophole for interference in Russia's domestic affairs, the head of legal issues department at the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Artur Zavalunov, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Targeting advertising on platforms such as Google may be used as a loophole for interference in Russia's domestic affairs, the head of legal issues department at the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Artur Zavalunov, said Thursday.

On Sunday, Roskomnadzor said that it had discovered political ads on Google and Facebook timed with a regional elections day in violation of the Russian law.

"The providers say they use their platforms for advertisements, but they can actually be a loophole for the interference in our internal affairs. Such approach is unacceptable for Russia, as we have already stressed on the international arena, in the United Nations," Zavalunov told the Russian upper house.