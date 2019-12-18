Google Agrees to Pay Extra $327Mln in E-Commerce-Related Taxes to Australia - Tax Office

US tech giant Google has settled a tax dispute with Australia over its e-commerce activities by agreeing to pay 481.5 million Australian dollars (about $327 million) atop its previous tax payments, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US tech giant Google has settled a tax dispute with Australia over its e-commerce activities by agreeing to pay 481.5 million Australian Dollars (about $327 million) atop its previous tax payments, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) said on Wednesday.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia," ATO Deputy Commissioner Mark Konza said, commenting on the settlement.

According to the ATO, this win of its Tax Avoidance Taskforce is much due to the introduction of the Australian Multinational Anti-Avoidance Law in late 2015.

The deal brings the total amount of tax dispute settlements over tech companies' e-commerce activities to 1.25 billion Australian dollars after similar agreements with microsoft, Apple and Facebook, the ATO said.

In September, Google agreed to pay 500 million Euros ($553 million) as a fine to discontinue a tax evasion case filed against it in France, as well as an extra 465 million euros to French tax authorities as an additional tax.