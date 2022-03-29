UrduPoint.com

Google Announces $35Mln In Ukraine Refugee Aid, $10Mln To Fight Disinformation - CEO

Daniyal Sohail Published March 29, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Google Announces $35Mln in Ukraine Refugee Aid, $10Mln to Fight Disinformation - CEO

Google is donating $35 million for aid to Ukrainian refugees and spending another $10 million to set up a "Jigsaw initiative" to counter what it call "disinformation" about the conflict, company CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Google is donating $35 million for aid to Ukrainian refugees and spending another $10 million to set up a "Jigsaw initiative" to counter what it call "disinformation" about the conflict, company CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Tuesday.

"Today, we announced several additional initiatives to help with these efforts, and to support the post-war recovery of Central and Eastern Europe," Pichai said in a statement. "To help the humanitarian aid efforts on the ground in Central and Eastern Europe, Google.org and Googlers have committed over $35 million in funding and in-kind support."

Pichai said the measure includes support for organizations focused on people in Ukraine, like Nova Ukraine and Fight for Right, as well as nonprofits supporting refugees in bordering countries, such as the Polish Center for International Aid, Hungarian Interchurch Aid and People in Need in Slovakia.

"A big part of the challenge is addressing the misinformation that is spreading about the realities and facts of the war in Ukraine. Today we're investing an additional $10 million for this effort, including new partnerships with think tanks and civil society organizations to conduct region-specific research into misinformation and disinformation, as well as cash grants to support fact-checking networks and nonprofits," PIchai said.

The new organization will be called Jigsaw and will function as a unit within Google that builds technology to counter threats to open societies, will partner with local experts and academics to develop approaches to both directly counter disinformation and help people more easily identify disinformation, Pichai added.

Related Topics

Google Technology Ukraine Europe Civil Society Company Slovakia Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Southeast Australia facing possible gas shortage i ..

Southeast Australia facing possible gas shortage in 2023 winter

2 minutes ago
 Secretaries to monitor Ramzan Bazaars, Whet procur ..

Secretaries to monitor Ramzan Bazaars, Whet procurement centres

2 minutes ago
 Rwanda denies supporting DR Congo rebel attacks ag ..

Rwanda denies supporting DR Congo rebel attacks against troops

2 minutes ago
 11 proclaimed offenders arrested

11 proclaimed offenders arrested

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals of accused i ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals of accused in blasphemy case

3 minutes ago
 Conspiracies doomed to fail before rulers' sincere ..

Conspiracies doomed to fail before rulers' sincere intentions: Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.