UrduPoint.com

Google, Apple Ignore Requirements Of Russian Legislation, It's Unacceptable - Zakharova

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:07 PM

Google, Apple Ignore Requirements of Russian Legislation, It's Unacceptable - Zakharova

US tech companies Google and Apple ignore the requirements of Russian legislation regarding the blocking of illegal content on the eve of the elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US tech companies Google and Apple ignore the requirements of Russian legislation regarding the blocking of illegal content on the eve of the elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Recently, the practice of ignoring a number of the largest IT companies, mainly located in US jurisdictions, the legal requirements of the authorities of the Russian Federation on blocking and removing illegal content has become systemic. In fact, the directives already sent to the headquarters of Google and Apple regarding the termination of access to recognized extremist resources and their online applications were ignored. We believe that such an arrogant, selective behavior, as well as a demonstrative disregard for multiple appeals of authorized Russian structures regarding content recognized as extremist, is acquiring a truly unacceptable character in light of the current electoral processes," Zakharova said.

She stressed that against the background of the "frivolous," "indifferent" attitude to the norms of Russian legislation, these companies demonstrate much greater "law-abidingness and readiness for dialogue with the authorities" in the host states of their headquarters and in the Western countries in general.

"Of course, as you understand, we cannot be satisfied with the situation when the internet giants themselves choose, without reference to the legislation of the country in whose jurisdiction they operate, what requests they should respond to, what resources they should leave, what resources they should remove, and all the more, political segregation is inadmissible here," Zakharova added.

Russia calls on Google to be more attentive to regulatory requirements, she said.

"If there is a need to clarify some nuances or details, perhaps something remained incomprehensible, behind the scenes, we will be happy to answer questions, we are open to dialogue," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Internet Google Russia Apple All

Recent Stories

China sees expansion in 5G network coverage

China sees expansion in 5G network coverage

3 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow on demise of Syed ..

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow on demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Intent to Defeat Panjshir Resistance Force ..

Taliban Intent to Defeat Panjshir Resistance Forces on Thursday - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projec ..

26 minutes ago
 Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

41 minutes ago
 4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.