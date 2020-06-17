UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Boots Far-right Site From Ad Platform

Daniyal Sohail 52 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:13 PM

Google boots far-right site from ad platform

Google on Tuesday confirmed that it booted one far-right website from its ad platform and put another on notice for hosting "dangerous and derogatory" comments about civil rights protests

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Google on Tuesday confirmed that it booted one far-right website from its ad platform and put another on notice for hosting "dangerous and derogatory" comments about civil rights protests.

The internet giant said that it stopped channeling money-making ads to ZeroHedge and warned The Federalist that it too could be blocked from Google Ads for violating policy about content.

"To be clear, The Federalist is not currently demonetized," a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We do have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on, which includes comments on the site. This is a longstanding policy.

" The action against ZeroHedge and warning sent to The Federalist related to content in comments sections that consistently violated Google's policy about dangerous and derogatory content, according to the internet company.

The offending content was related to false information about recent Black Lives Matter protets, US media reported.

ZeroHedge said in a post at the website that it is appealing Google's decision and expects to "remedy" the situation.

The policy at issue was put in place by Google three years ago as part of an effort to avoid advertisers from having their marketing messages appear next to vile or hateful content on websites.

Related Topics

Internet Google Company SITE Post Media From

Recent Stories

Bolivian teacher on a bike brings school to pupils ..

46 seconds ago

Youngster commits suicide in Muzaffargarh

48 seconds ago

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new vi ..

49 seconds ago

Seven nations vying for five UN Security Council s ..

51 seconds ago

IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll reaches 6 ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's Petroleum Imports in May Fall 36% Year-on- ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.