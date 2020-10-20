Google Calls Justice Department's Antitrust Lawsuit 'Deeply Flawed' - Statement
Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:21 PM
The US Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google is "deeply flawed," the Internet search giant said in a statement distributed via Twitter on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The US Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google is "deeply flawed," the internet search giant said in a statement distributed via Twitter on Tuesday.
"Today's lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed.
People use Google because they choose to - not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives," the Mountain View, California company tweeted, saying that it will issue a "full statement" on the matter later Tuesday.