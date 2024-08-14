Google Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day With Special Doodle
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:16 PM
The gesture coincides with the nationwide celebrations, where citizens are marking the day with great enthusiasm and patriotism
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) In a vibrant tribute to Pakistan's Independence Day, Google adorned its homepage with a special doodle on Wednesday, reflecting the nation’s colors and spirit.
The gesture coincides with the nationwide celebrations, where citizens are marking the day with great enthusiasm and patriotism.
Google is known for updating its doodle to honor significant events and personalities worldwide, and this year, Pakistan’s Independence Day was no exception. The search engine's doodle featured the iconic green crescent and star flag, symbolizing the country's identity and pride.
Alongside the flag, the doodle also incorporated mangoes decorated with Pakistan's renowned truck art, adding a cultural touch to the design.
This creative representation highlights two key aspects of Pakistani culture. Mangoes, currently in season, are a fruit for which Pakistan is globally recognized, and the country's vibrant truck art has gained international acclaim for its unique and colorful designs.
Google's tribute not only celebrates the nation's independence but also underscores elements of Pakistani culture that are cherished both locally and internationally.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB Celebrates 77th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony15 hours ago
-
Senate Committee on IT seeks report on losses caused by slow internet18 hours ago
-
Continuous internet disruptions in Pakistan impact users, businesses2 days ago
-
“OPPO Reno12 F Goes Nationwide: AI-Powered Innovation Meets Robust Protection and Connectivity� ..3 days ago
-
Vivo Brings Special Independence Day Offers to Pakistan with Nationwide Celebrations3 days ago
-
TikTok introduces new features to compete with WhatsApp3 days ago
-
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival6 days ago
-
Powering Pakistan’s Startup Growth: Telenor Velocity and the GSMA Join Forces7 days ago
-
Shared Networks and Green Energy Key to Unlocking Pakistan's Digital Potential: CEO, Telenor Pakista ..8 days ago
-
Most durable Smartphones Under PKR 50,000 You Should Consider10 days ago
-
"Step Into AI with OPPO Reno12 Series: Pre-Order Your First AI Smartphone Today!"10 days ago
-
Turkey blocks access to Instagram14 days ago