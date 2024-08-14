Open Menu

Google Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day With Special Doodle

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:16 PM

Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with special doodle

The gesture coincides with the nationwide celebrations, where citizens are marking the day with great enthusiasm and patriotism

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) In a vibrant tribute to Pakistan's Independence Day, Google adorned its homepage with a special doodle on Wednesday, reflecting the nation’s colors and spirit.

The gesture coincides with the nationwide celebrations, where citizens are marking the day with great enthusiasm and patriotism.

Google is known for updating its doodle to honor significant events and personalities worldwide, and this year, Pakistan’s Independence Day was no exception. The search engine's doodle featured the iconic green crescent and star flag, symbolizing the country's identity and pride.

Alongside the flag, the doodle also incorporated mangoes decorated with Pakistan's renowned truck art, adding a cultural touch to the design.

This creative representation highlights two key aspects of Pakistani culture. Mangoes, currently in season, are a fruit for which Pakistan is globally recognized, and the country's vibrant truck art has gained international acclaim for its unique and colorful designs.

Google's tribute not only celebrates the nation's independence but also underscores elements of Pakistani culture that are cherished both locally and internationally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Google Independence

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

11 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

11 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

11 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

11 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

11 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology