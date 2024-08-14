(@Abdulla99267510)

The gesture coincides with the nationwide celebrations, where citizens are marking the day with great enthusiasm and patriotism

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) In a vibrant tribute to Pakistan's Independence Day, Google adorned its homepage with a special doodle on Wednesday, reflecting the nation’s colors and spirit.

Google is known for updating its doodle to honor significant events and personalities worldwide, and this year, Pakistan’s Independence Day was no exception. The search engine's doodle featured the iconic green crescent and star flag, symbolizing the country's identity and pride.

Alongside the flag, the doodle also incorporated mangoes decorated with Pakistan's renowned truck art, adding a cultural touch to the design.

This creative representation highlights two key aspects of Pakistani culture. Mangoes, currently in season, are a fruit for which Pakistan is globally recognized, and the country's vibrant truck art has gained international acclaim for its unique and colorful designs.

Google's tribute not only celebrates the nation's independence but also underscores elements of Pakistani culture that are cherished both locally and internationally.