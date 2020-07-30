UrduPoint.com
Google CEO Denies Giving Valuable Aid To Chinese Military - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Google is not giving any significant advanced technology support to the Chinese armed forces, the company's CEO Sundar Pichai told a congressional committee hearing amid skepticism about his claims.

"We are not working with the Chinese military: It is absolutely false," Pichai told a hearing of the Antitrust Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. "We are deeply committed to supporting the US military and the US government."

However, Google under Pichai's leadership withdrew from competition for a lucrative $10 billion Pentagon JEDI cloud contract to integrate all the US armed services that top generals have described as crucial to US national security in the coming decades.

Google under Pichai also announced that it would not renew its contract to develop new artificial intelligence for next generation Unmanned Aerial Systems, or drones, under Project Maven.

Meanwhile, the company continues to cooperate with Beijing on a major artificial intelligence project at a laboratory in mainland China, according to published reports.

