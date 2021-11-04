UrduPoint.com

Google Chasing New Giant Joint Warfighting Cloud IT Contract With Pentagon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Google Company is pursuing a gigantic new information technology (IT) contract to provide the Defense Department with advanced cloud computing for its warfighting capabilities, the New York Times reported.

The project is planned to expand the Defense Department's use of cloud technology and expand its use of artificial intelligence. It will replace a planned development with microsoft scrapped earlier this year after a complicated legal dispute that also involved Amazon, the report said on Wednesday.

The expanded cloud and AI systems are planned to give the US armed forces a clear advantage over any opponents on battlefields, the report said.

In September, Google's cloud unit made the project a priority and announced an emergency "Code Yellow" to divert many of its engineers from other missions and gather them to prepare for this one, the report added.

In 2018, Google withdrew from a Defense Department project after some of its own employees objected to it. The new project is known as the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, according to the report.

