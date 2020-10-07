Google close to digital copyrights deal with French newspapers

Google said Wednesday it was close to reaching a deal with French newspapers about digital copyrights which would be the first accord under new EU legislation that ensures news publishers payments for content displayed in search results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Google said Wednesday it was close to reaching a deal with French newspapers about digital copyrights which would be the first accord under new EU legislation that ensures news publishers payments for content displayed in search results.

In a joint statement with the association representing newspaper publishers, Google said talks had advanced in recent weeks and the principle points of a deal had been agreed that includes Google's recognition of the payment for use of content displayed in search results.