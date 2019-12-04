UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:40 AM

Google Co-Founders Step Down as Heads of Parent Company Alphabet - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page in a blog post said they are stepping down from their roles as the heads of parent company, Alphabet.

"With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it's the natural time to simplify our management structure," Brin and Page wrote in the post on Tuesday. "We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President.

Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet."

Page and Brin said they will remain actively involved as board members, shareholders and co-founders of the company.

Moreover, the co-founders said Sundar is the best person to lead Google and Alphabet going forward.

In a separate post, Sundar said the transition will not affect the Alphabet structure or the work they do on a daily basis. He reiterated that he will continue to work with Page and Brin, but in different roles.

