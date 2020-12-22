Google Corrects Mistake in Translation of Phrase That Mentions Putin

Google's translation service no longer shows an inaccuracy in a phrase that mentions Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press office of the search engine told Sputnik on Tuesday

Last week, internet users drew attention to the fact that Google translates the phrase "Thank you, Mr President" from English to Russian incorrectly as it showed "Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

The press office said that the mistake was promptly corrected and thanked users for noticing the inaccuracy in translation.

Now the service translates the phrase "Thank you, Mr President" correctly, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.

The tech giant has explained such mistakes by distortions that may occur with software algorithms that use online templates.