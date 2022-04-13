Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

Announces phase two of Gaming Growth Lab; Launches ‘Think Games Pakistan’ and first gaming newsletter to accelerate growth in the gaming industry

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022) Google today reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry through three new steps. First, its Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan is entering its second phase where participants across 57 selected companies will receive 1:1 support and mentorship from Google experts, to help them build on the learnings from the first phase of the program, and take their businesses to the next level. Google will also host Pakistan’s inaugural Think Games Pakistan event in June, and launch the first edition of its ‘Google for Games’ Pakistan newsletter.

Launched on 1 March 2022, Gaming Growth Lab (GGL) is an accelerator program by Google that seeks to nurture Pakistan’s top up-and-coming mobile game companies. The first phase of the program - a 5-week education phase - was attended by over 250 participants from 57 selected companies.

Now in its second phase, GGL will see these 57 participating companies embark on an 8-week virtual support programme focused on identifying and addressing business challenges, and expanding their offerings. Selected participants will also join coaching sessions led by Google experts on topics such as Google Play, Google Cloud, measurement and export where they can acquire more learnings on game creation and growth.

Google’s Regional Director in Pakistan, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, Farhan Qureshi said, “Our goal is to make Pakistan a global gaming powerhouse, and put Pakistan’s gaming industry on the world map. Whether we’re talking about gaming developers looking to create, grow, or monetize games, Google is committed to supporting all of them on their growth journey. I’m excited to see the progress made by Gaming Growth Lab, an initiative that reflects our ongoing commitment to develop the gaming community in Pakistan and help the country unlock its digital opportunity.”

Already, GGL participants are reporting results. Codematics, a Pakistan-based app development company, launched two games on the Google Play Store (