Google Develops Website For Coronavirus Testing In US - Trump

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Google Develops Website for Coronavirus Testing in US - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Tech giant Google is developing a website that will help Americans to decide whether and where they can be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), US President Donald Trump said during a White House press conference on Friday.

"Google is helping to develop a website that is going to be very quickly done.

To determine whether the test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location," Trump told reporters.

Top US retailers, also present at the press conference, promised to allocate portions of their massive parking lots to testing facilities across the United States.

"Google has 1,700 [people] working on this right now. They have made a tremendous progress," Trump said.

