Google Earmarks Over $7Bln To Create New Jobs Across US In 2021 To Help Economic Recovery

Daniyal Sohail 29 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US tech giant Google intends to allocate more than $7 billion to offices and data centers across the country and create at least 10,000 full-time jobs within the company in 2021 in a bid to contribute to the recovery of the US economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Thursday.

"I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life. Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That's why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year," Pichai wrote in the company's blog.

The Google chief added that the funds would aim at expanding offices and data centers and creating new ones across 19 US states, including the company's home state of California, where over $1 billion would be invested this year.

"Not only will these investments enable us to create new opportunities in the places where we operate; they'll also make it possible to provide products and services that help boost economic recovery," Pichai said.

Over the past year during the pandemic, Google Search, Google Play, YouTube and Google advertising tools helped drive $426 billion of economic activity for more than 2 million US businesses, nonprofit organizations, publishers, creators and developers, according to the 2020 US Economic Impact Report by Google.

