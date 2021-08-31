Google Extends Voluntary Return-to-Office Policy Through January 10 - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Google is extending its global voluntary return-to-office policy through January 10 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic uncertainty, CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email sent to employees on Tuesday morning and later posted on the company's blog.

"For some locations, conditions are starting to improve, yet in many parts of the world the pandemic continues to create uncertainty. Acknowledging that, we'll extend our global voluntary return-to-office policy through January 10, 2022 to give more Googlers flexibility and choice as they ramp back," Pichai said.

The Google CEO pointed out that that beyond January 10, individual locations in various countries will be able to make their own determinations about when to end voluntary work-from-home based on the local conditions.

On July 28, Google extended its voluntary work-from-home policy through October 18 due to a rise in cases stemming from the coronavirus Delta variant.