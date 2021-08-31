UrduPoint.com

Google Extends Voluntary Return-to-Office Policy Through January 10 - CEO

Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Google Extends Voluntary Return-to-Office Policy Through January 10 - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Google is extending its global voluntary return-to-office policy through January 10 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic uncertainty, CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email sent to employees on Tuesday morning and later posted on the company's blog.

"For some locations, conditions are starting to improve, yet in many parts of the world the pandemic continues to create uncertainty. Acknowledging that, we'll extend our global voluntary return-to-office policy through January 10, 2022 to give more Googlers flexibility and choice as they ramp back," Pichai said.

The Google CEO pointed out that that beyond January 10, individual locations in various countries will be able to make their own determinations about when to end voluntary work-from-home based on the local conditions.

On July 28, Google extended its voluntary work-from-home policy through October 18 due to a rise in cases stemming from the coronavirus Delta variant.

Related Topics

World Google Company January July October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

1 hour ago
 Tarin for effective forecasting to ensure smooth s ..

Tarin for effective forecasting to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities ..

3 minutes ago
 Some 1.1 Million People in US Without Power Due to ..

Some 1.1 Million People in US Without Power Due to Hurricane Ida - Energy Depart ..

3 minutes ago
 Greek Fire Service Says Russia's Help in Extinguis ..

Greek Fire Service Says Russia's Help in Extinguishing Fires Was 'Extraordinary'

3 minutes ago
 EU to Convene Forum on Resettlement of Afghans in ..

EU to Convene Forum on Resettlement of Afghans in Need in September - Commission ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.