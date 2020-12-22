UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google, Facebook Agreed To Cooperate Against Possible Antitrust Proceedings - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:31 PM

Google, Facebook Agreed to Cooperate Against Possible Antitrust Proceedings - Reports

US tech giants Facebook and Alphabet (parent company of Google) agreed back in 2018 to cooperate in case of a possible antitrust investigation into their online advertising activity, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a lawsuit that contains internal Google's documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US tech giants Facebook and Alphabet (parent company of Google) agreed back in 2018 to cooperate in case of a possible antitrust investigation into their online advertising activity, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a lawsuit that contains internal Google's documents.

The media outlet notes, citing an un-redacted version of a lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week, that the two companies reached a deal in September 2018, in which Facebook agreed not to compete with Google's online advertising tools in return for special treatment when it used them.

Last week, 38 attorneys general from different US states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its monopoly in the internet search market through anti-competitive contracts and conduct. On December 16, a group of attorneys general, led by Texas filed a separate lawsuit related to Google's dominant position in online advertising.

The two lawsuits can be united.

According to the publication, Google and Facebook were aware that their agreement could lead to antitrust investigations and discussed options to deal with them.

The media outlet said, citing documents that the two tech companies agreed to "cooperate and assist each other in responding to any Antitrust Action" and "promptly and fully inform the Other Party of any Governmental Communication Related to the Agreement."

A Google spokesman commented to the newspaper that such agreements are quite common practice. In addition, he noted that Google does not provide Facebook with any privileges and does not provide the company with any data inaccessible to others.

Google has long been denying accusations of monopoly, claiming its activity benefits consumers.

Related Topics

Internet Google Facebook Company Lead September December 2018 Market Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

18 minutes ago

Argentina to Prioritize Bolivia's Entry in MERCOSU ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,314 new COVID-19 cases, working ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand reports 427 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law on Ex-Presidents' Rights to Perman ..

20 minutes ago

US reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity over past ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.