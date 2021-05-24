UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Files Lawsuit Against Russian Watchdog Over Controversial YouTube Content - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Google Files Lawsuit Against Russian Watchdog Over Controversial YouTube Content - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Google has filed a claim against Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, that has demanded that it block multiple links to illegal YouTube content with calls for minors to participate in unauthorized rallies, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reports.

Senior associate at the Vegas Lex law firm Kirill Nikitin told the newspaper on Monday that Google LLC had not previously initiated proceedings to challenge the acts of Roskomnadzor in Russia and acted only as a defendant or a third party.

Roskomnadzor has demanded that Google block 12 links to illegal content posted on YouTube, which contains calls for people, including minors, to take part in unauthorized rallies in January 2021.

Roskomnadzor earlier announced its plans to slap fines on TikTok, VKontakte, Telegram, Odnoklassniki, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for failing to follow its instructions.

A court spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that a dozen violations had been registered on the part of Google, Facebook and Twitter as they consistently failed to delete illegal information from their platforms.

Court hearings have already been held on some of those cases. As a result, Twitter was fined 8.9 million rubles (nearly $121,000) while Telegram received a fine of 5 million rubles. Remaining hearings are scheduled for late May and early June.

According to Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, InformationTechnology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor), an internet platform can face fines between $10,700 and $119,000 for failing to remove prohibited information, such as extremist propaganda, child pornography and drug-related posts. In case of repeated refusal to delete such information, a company can be fined between one tenth and one fifth of its total annual profits.

Related Topics

Internet Google Russia Facebook Twitter Company Fine January May June YouTube Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

8 hours ago

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha S ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Sham ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.