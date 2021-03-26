Google Fixes Translation Inaccuracy Involving Biden, Putin

Google has fixed a translation inaccuracy involving US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press office of the search engine told Sputnik

Earlier in the week, the RT broadcaster reported that Google Translate renders "Biden changed for bad" from English into Russian as "Байден изменился к лучшему" (Biden has changed for the better). The phrase "Putin changed for bad" was in contrast accurately translated into Russian as "Путин изменился в худшую стоону" (Putin has changed for the worse).

"The inaccurate translation has been corrected," Google said.

Though the mistake was rectified, the same issue persists with the phrase "Macron changed for bad." The Russian translation is, however, accurate when we replace "Macron" with "Merkel."

In December, internet users drew attention to another Google Translate inaccuracy. The service translated the phrase "Thank you, Mr President" from English to Russian incorrectly, as it showed "Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]."