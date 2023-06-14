UrduPoint.com

Google Forced To Delay Launch Of Bard Chatbot In EU Over Data Privacy Concerns - Watchdog

Daniyal Sohail Published June 14, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Google Forced to Delay Launch of Bard Chatbot in EU Over Data Privacy Concerns - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US tech giant Google will have to postpone the launch of the Bard artificial intelligence chatbot in the European Union as the company has provided insufficient information about how the AI tool will protect the privacy of Europeans, the Irish Data Protection Commission, Google's main data supervisor under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, said Tuesday.

"Google recently informed the Data Protection Commission of its intention to launch Bard in the EU this week ... (The watchdog) had not had any detailed briefing nor sight of a data protection impact assessment or any supporting documentation at this point," Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle was quoted as saying by Politico, adding that "Bard will not now launch this week."

The Irish watchdog has asked for Google's detailed assessment and answers about how the AI complies with EU's data protection rules "as a matter of urgency" and was waiting for the answer.

The issue was under "ongoing examination" by the watchdog, which would provide the information to other European data agencies "as soon" as possible.

Bard is Google's experimental and conversational AI chatbot unveiled on February 6, which was initially powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) and is now powered by the company's most advanced large language model (LLM) PaLM 2, and designed to function similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, unlike ChatGPT, Bard is capable of pulling information from the internet.

ChatGPT language model, launched in late November, has received mixed reviews for its ability to mimic human conversation and generate unique text based on user input. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as code development, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.

Related Topics

Internet Google European Union Company Ireland February November From

Recent Stories

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best ..

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster des ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

7 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

7 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

7 hours ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.