Google Integrates Gemini AI Into Chrome Browser For Smarter Browsing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:33 PM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) Google on Thursday officially integrated its powerful Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) model into the Chrome web browser, introducing a new AI-powered browsing assistant aimed at enhancing user experience.

The announcement was made during the company’s annual developer conference, where Google revealed that the Gemini assistant will help users better understand complex web pages and tasks.

A dedicated Gemini icon will now appear in the top-right corner of Chrome, allowing users to interact with the AI assistant with a single click.

Initially, Gemini will offer features such as simplifying detailed content and generating summaries of web pages.

For example, if a user opens a recipe page, they can ask Gemini for alternative cooking methods. The assistant will also support various other use cases across the browser.

This feature is being rolled out first to subscribers of Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra in the United States.

By integrating Gemini directly into Chrome, Google aims to reduce user reliance on other AI chatbots like ChatGPT, making the AI experience seamless and accessible directly within the browser.

In the future, Gemini will be able to operate across multiple tabs simultaneously and even assist with navigating different websites on behalf of the user, the company said.

