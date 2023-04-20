UrduPoint.com

Google Intends To Introduce AI Technologies Into Ad Campaigns - Reports

April 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Google plans to integrate generative artificial intelligence technology in its advertising business, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a company presentation.

Google reportedly already uses AI to make prompts inciting users to purchase certain products. The introduction of the new AI tool is planned for the coming months and will enable the creation of new-level advertising campaigns, as it is expected to generate ads based on set parameters, visual and text content for a particular campaign, according to the report.

The tool will be incorporated into Performance Max, a platform developed by Google for advertisers to create ad campaigns.

At the same time, the company has concerns regarding the possible spread of misinformation about advertised products, as generative AI tools often make mistakes, known as "hallucinations," providing output that may sound plausible but is factually incorrect. Google will develop safeguard mechanisms to prevent these errors, it told the newspaper.

