Google Intends To Pay Select Publishers For News Articles

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Google Intends to Pay Select Publishers for News Articles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Google said on Thursday that it will pay select publishers for their news articles as part of a newly launched licensing program to encourage "high-quality content" concerning vital matters of the day.

In a press release, the tech giant noted that a vibrant and credible news industry "matters" more than ever "in the midst of a global pandemic and growing concerns about racial injustice around the world." According to Google, it cares much about access to information and support for publishers who "report on these important topics."

"Today, we are announcing a licensing program to pay publishers for high-quality content for a new news experience launching later this year.

This program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience that lets people go deeper into more complex stories, stay informed and be exposed to a world of different issues and interests," Google said, without specifying the amount of payments.

According to the press release, partnerships have been already struck with national and local media outlets in Germany, Australia and Brazil, including Spiegel, Solstice Media and Diarios Associados. The digital giant intends to expand the list of partners in the future.

Google also plans to pay for free access to paywalled articles on a publisher's website, so that a wider audience could reach them.

