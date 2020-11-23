UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Launches Online Platform To Support Business In Russia

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Google Launches Online Platform to Support Business in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Google has launched an online platform, Grow with Google, to support businesses in Russia and promote economic growth via adoption of digital technologies, Google Russia tweeted on Monday.

The platform, launched with participation of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, is meant to contribute to the professional and career growth of the users, the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia, as well as the recovery and growth of the Russian economy through the introduction of the technology.

In addition, the charitable branch Google.org is in partnership with the Innosocium Foundation and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to establish a grant of $200,000 in Russia for creating a mentoring program for small and medium-sized businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Google Technology Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

11 minutes ago

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year dea ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

41 minutes ago

RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder trader ..

13 minutes ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.