Google Launches Online Platform to Support Business in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Google has launched an online platform, Grow with Google, to support businesses in Russia and promote economic growth via adoption of digital technologies, Google Russia tweeted on Monday.

The platform, launched with participation of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, is meant to contribute to the professional and career growth of the users, the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia, as well as the recovery and growth of the Russian economy through the introduction of the technology.

In addition, the charitable branch Google.org is in partnership with the Innosocium Foundation and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to establish a grant of $200,000 in Russia for creating a mentoring program for small and medium-sized businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.