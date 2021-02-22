UrduPoint.com
Google Lifts Ban On Political Advertisements On Its Platforms - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 59 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:57 PM

Google Lifts Ban on Political Advertisements on Its Platforms - Reports

Google resumes political advertising on its platforms since Wednesday lifting a ban imposed after last month's unrest at the US Capitol, the news website Axios reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Google resumes political advertising on its platforms since Wednesday lifting a ban imposed after last month's unrest at the US Capitol, the news website Axios reported.

Google announced the move in emails sent to its partners earlier on Monday, the report said.

The ban, in effect since January 13, barred advertisers from running any political advertisements "referencing candidates, the election, its outcome, the upcoming presidential inauguration, the ongoing presidential impeachment process, violence at the US Capitol, or future planned protests on these topics," the report added.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capital in an attempt to protest the lawmakers' acceptance of electoral slates form several contested US states that Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory. During the incident, one police officer and a Trump supporter were killed.

Facebook, the biggest social media platform for political advertising, still retains a ban put in place ahead of the election, according to the report.

