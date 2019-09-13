Google Pays $10,900 Fine in Russia Over Search Results Violations - Watchdog

Google paid a fine of 700,000 rubles, or $10,900, for failing to delete search results linking to banned information, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Google paid a fine of 700,000 rubles, or $10,900, for failing to delete search results linking to banned information, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday.

