Google Pays $10,900 Fine In Russia Over Search Results Violations - Watchdog

Daniyal Sohail 13 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

Google Pays $10,900 Fine in Russia Over Search Results Violations - Watchdog

Google paid a fine of 700,000 rubles, or $10,900, for failing to delete search results linking to banned information, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Google paid a fine of 700,000 rubles, or $10,900, for failing to delete search results linking to banned information, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday.

"Google paid the fine in the amount of 700,000 rubles over failing to stop listing websites that are blocked in Russia," the watchdog's statement read.

