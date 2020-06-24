UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Plans $2 Bn Investment In Poland: Report

Daniyal Sohail 27 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:11 PM

Google plans $2 bn investment in Poland: report

Google plans to invest up to two billion dollars in a data hub in Poland, a leading Polish business daily reported on Wednesday, echoing a move by Microsoft announced earlier this year

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Google plans to invest up to two billion Dollars in a data hub in Poland, a leading Polish business daily reported on Wednesday, echoing a move by microsoft announced earlier this year.

"The Google Cloud region in Warsaw is the largest investment in this type of infrastructure in Poland," Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud's business development director for Poland and the region told "Puls Biznesu".

Although she did not provide a specific sum for the investment, Puls Biznesu said it would be between 1.5 and 2.0 billion dollars (1.3 billion and 1.8 billion euros).

Dziewguc said the project was to be operational by early next year.

"This is part of the expansion of computing and telecommunications infrastructure in Europe, which has cost more than 15 billion Euros since 2007," Puls Biznesu said.

Microsoft announced in May that it would invest one billion dollars in Poland to expand its operations, including the creation of a new regional cloud-computing data hub.

Both investments come at a crucial time for the Polish economy as the coronavirus crisis means that the EU country of 38 million is facing its first recession since the collapse of communism three decades ago.

Google and Microsoft are among the global leaders in providing cloud services -- an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

As well as charging for the service, cloud operators are able to harvest huge amounts of data and open up many other revenue streams.

Related Topics

Google Business Europe Magdalena Warsaw Poland Hub May Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qatar Partakes in Extraordinary Virtual Pledging C ..

25 minutes ago

Putin Says Only Together With Other States 'We Can ..

28 seconds ago

More four youth arrested by Indian troops in IOK

31 seconds ago

Markets mixed as investors track second wave, new ..

32 seconds ago

Argentina's double whammy of virus, recession, for ..

39 seconds ago

824 liters liquor seized, 8 arrested

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.