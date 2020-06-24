Google Plans to Invest About $2Bln in Cloud Data Center in Poland - Reports

Google plans to invest up to $2 billion to create a data processing center for its cloud service in Poland, Puls biznesu newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe for Google Cloud, Magdalena Dziewguc

She has not named the exact sum but noted that the funds in question will total approximately $1.5-2 billion.

"The Google cloud region in Warsaw will be the largest investment in this type of infrastructure in Poland," she said, according to the news outlet.

The center is expected to launch in early 2021.