UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Plans To Invest About $2Bln In Cloud Data Center In Poland - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Google Plans to Invest About $2Bln in Cloud Data Center in Poland - Reports

Google plans to invest up to $2 billion to create a data processing center for its cloud service in Poland, Puls biznesu newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe for Google Cloud, Magdalena Dziewguc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Google plans to invest up to $2 billion to create a data processing center for its cloud service in Poland, Puls biznesu newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe for Google Cloud, Magdalena Dziewguc.

She has not named the exact sum but noted that the funds in question will total approximately $1.5-2 billion.

"The Google cloud region in Warsaw will be the largest investment in this type of infrastructure in Poland," she said, according to the news outlet.

The center is expected to launch in early 2021.

Related Topics

Google Business Europe Magdalena Warsaw Poland Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;KIKLABB&#039; allows entrepreneurs to issue ..

13 minutes ago

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

28 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

58 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

58 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

1 hour ago

Ukraine Registers 1st COVID-19 Case at Chernobyl N ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.