WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Google has delayed approval of former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social network app for its Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a Google spokesperson.

"On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the news outlet.

Last week, Truth Social said they are addressing all these issues.

A source told Axios that Google has concerns over content, including physical threats and incitements to violence. While the network has no "sensitive content" banners, some messages with calls to violence remain on the platform and are not flagged, the source said.

Almost half of US smartphone users cannot download Trump's social network because it is unavailable on Android operating systems, the report added.

Trump announced his plan to develop a competitive social media service last October, a move that received substantial media coverage in the United States.

The former US president, who was permanently banned from Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riot, promised that his new social network would fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression.

Truth Social has a similar design to Twitter and resembles the microblogging site where the user can leave comments, like posts or share other posts and is offered searchable hashtags.