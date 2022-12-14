Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

2022 was a year, where people strived to create memories. An excellent camera is what a customer needs in order to capture a moment with friends or family that will last a lifetime

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022) 2022 was a year, where people strived to create memories. An excellent camera is what a customer needs in order to capture a moment with friends or family that will last a lifetime. However, along with the camera, for those looking for an ideal smartphone, this isn’t the only consideration. It must be combined with other aspects such as battery life, performance and build quality. The benchmark of a modern smartphone has been made by vivo with its stunning V23 series which checks off all the requirements of a demanding consumer.

The smartphone not just tackles the camera performance from the rear angle, but it equally focuses on letting one capture the brightest of selfies. As a company that focuses on technology and innovation, vivo has once again demonstrated its dominance in the global smartphone market, which is best reflected through being the “Most Searched Smartphone” on Google.

Let’s take a look at the camera, as it has been a prominent feature while consumers searched for smartphones in Google trends. According to the report, “Year in Search: Themes and Insights”, it topped the list of the most trending smartphones, which is an assurance as to how excellent the phone really is.

The smartphone features a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie on the front, achieving significantly higher sharpness in good lighting conditions. Even when zoomed in or cropped, selfies retain plenty of details. A lot of times your facial features such as eyebrows and eyelashes become grainy or blurry when clicking selfies but with the V23, it is always clear and crisp — allowing you to capture the most vibrant headshots.

vivo V23 comes with an Eye Autofocus feature for the front camera allowing users to be the center of attention, because who wouldn’t want that? The phone can automatically lock and maintain focus on the human eyes, even when they might be moving in a busy city, or a chaotic environment with friends.

The dual front camera system of the V23 5G achieves a wide-angle field of view with, an 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera — offering a much larger field of view, hence making it much more convenient to capture a group or family picture on the go! The feature’s most notable benefit is that it ensures that faces or objects near the edges of the frame are not distorted or warped, and that everyone is visible equally.

With V23 5G, you’ll always be the official selfie photographer of the friend group or family that is responsible for curating the perfect photo album.

Coming to the rear camera of the phone, the V23 5G offers a triple camera setup of a 64MP Night Camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera performs exceptionally well due to its Super Night Mode feature which balances the brightness and darkness with the help of Al multi-frame to help in low light conditions.

The Standard Stabilization is also a big factor in making this camera a huge success. This function enables automatic cropping which negates jerk and shakes while shooting. The camera also features multiple camera modes to deliver outstanding processed images for the subject. Additionally, it sports the Bokeh Flare Portrait mode which makes the pictures even more dazzling. This mode fits perfectly in night scenes as it can even make the darkest of nights seem bright.

Another member of vivo V23 series, V23e, is among the top 5 most searched smartphones in the year 2022. Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, vivo V23e takes selfie photography to a whole new level. Its trendy slim design is another reason for all the hype.

Along with the V23, another one of vivo’s smartphones that made the list was the Y21. Considering Pakistan’s strong number of young adults in the general population, as well as the premium features and low price, it makes sense that this smartphone picked up traction amongst the youth. For its price point, it has a 5000mAh battery that is backed by an 18W USB C charger, a strong 8MP front camera that captured brilliant selfies, as well as a 13MP main camera that helps one take amazing pictures. From a mouthwatering meal at the restaurant to a video of your favorite memory of the year you made with your friends while on holiday, the Y21 had leaped expectations significantly upon its release, and is projected to continue its strong fandom into the next year.

With such amazing features at an ideal price point, it is no surprise that Pakistani users searched vivo smartphones the most this year. We hope vivo keeps on bringing innovative and trendy smartphones in Pakistan in year 2023 as well.