Google Ready To Work In Russian Legal Framework - Senior Lawmaker

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Google Ready to Work in Russian Legal Framework - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's commission on investigation of foreign interference, said that Google is ready to work in the country's legal framework after the commission's meeting with the representatives of the internet giant.

"Google indicated that the Russian audience is of great importance and that the company does not want to lose this audience," the lawmaker told reporters.

Piskarev mentioned that Google and Youtube were actively used last year for the purpose of spreading illegal content aimed at persuading underage citizens to participate in protests. The lawmaker also said that illegal content was not removed in due time as required by the law.

According to Piskarev, Google is ready "to continue working in the legal framework of Russia." The lawmaker added that the internet giant pledged to remove all content that violates Russian legislation.

"They said that ... everything that is contrary to our legislation will be eliminated in the near future," Piskarev said.

Piskarev also mentioned Google representatives expressed their readiness to designate the islands of the Kuril Ridge in the Pacific Ocean as Russia's territory and agreed to meet with Russian lawmakers again in six months.

