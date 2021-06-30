Google Refuses to Comment on Russian Watchdog Decision to Issue Administrative Protocol

The press service of the Google branch in Russia has refused to provide a comment to Sputnik on the recent decision of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to hit the IT giant with an administrative protocol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The press service of the Google branch in Russia has refused to provide a comment to Sputnik on the recent decision of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to hit the IT giant with an administrative protocol.

Earlier in the day, Roskomnadzor announced that the decision was made after Google failed to localize the data of Russian citizens on the territory of Russia.

"On June 30, Roskomnadzor drew up an administrative protocol against Google under Part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Code of Administrative Offences of Russia," the statement from the Russian watchdog said.

Google may face a fine of up to 6 million rubles ($82,260).