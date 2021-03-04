UrduPoint.com
Google Registers As Taxpayer In Tajikistan Following Facebook - National Tax Committee

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) US tech giant Google has followed suit of Facebook and registered with the Tax Committee of Tajikistan, the committee's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

Facebook Ireland Ltd registered as a taxpayer in the Central Asian country earlier this week.

"Following Facebook Ireland Ltd, Google registered with the Tax Committee on March 3 as a taxpayer for electronic services rendered by foreign companies," the committee said.

The law demanding that foreign entities providing electronic services in Tajikistan pay value-added tax to the budget of the republic came into force on January 17.

