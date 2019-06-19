Google Resolves Google Calendar Issue, Program Functioning Again

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US internet giant Google resolved on Tuesday the technical issues it was having with its Google Calendar feature earlier in the day, the application is back to fully functioning, Google said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Google said it was investigating and working to resolve an issue the majority of Google Calendar users were encountering, which showed people a "404 error" message instead of accessing their personal calendars.

"The problem with Google Calendar should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.

Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," Google said on its website.

Earlier in the day, Downdetector, an outage watchdog website, said that Google was experiencing technical issues with some of its services, with complaints coming in globally. Google Calendar users worldwide proceeded to tweet about canceling all of their work meetings on Tuesday due to the technical issue.