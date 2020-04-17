UrduPoint.com
Google Saw 18Mln Malicious Emails, 240Mln Spam Messages Related To COVID-19 In 1 Week

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:04 PM

Google has registered over 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19 as well as 240 million coronavirus-related daily spam messages over the last week, the company said in a blog post

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Google has registered over 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19 as well as 240 million coronavirus-related daily spam messages over the last week, the company said in a blog post.

"During the last week, we saw 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19. This is in addition to more than 240 million COVID-related daily spam messages," the company said.

Some examples of scams and phishing attacks include impersonating official organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), seeking donations, distributing malware and trying to capitalize on government stimulus packages.

"The phishing attacks and scams we're seeing use both fear and financial incentives to create urgency to try to prompt users to respond," Google said.

According to the tech giant's cloud services arm, it has been able to block 99.9 percent of those messages and was working with WHO to accelerate the implementation of a sophisticated authentication system to prevent bad actors from hijacking the 'who.int' domain and masquerading as the organization.

Google said that the malware campaigns and phishing techniques are nothing new but that they have been updated to exploit the heightened attention to the coronavirus pandemic.

