Google Says Backs Responsible Political Ads After Russia Issues Warning - Reuters

Google said it supported responsible political ads that adhered to local laws after Russian communications watchdog issued a warning ahead of the election day, the Reuters news agency reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Google said it supported responsible political ads that adhered to local laws after Russian communications watchdog issued a warning ahead of the election day, the Reuters news agency reported Monday.

On Friday, Roskomnadzor urged Google and Facebook and their affiliates to refrain from spreading political ads over the election weekend, adding that failure to do so could be seen as meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

According to Reuters, Google did not say in its statement if it had spread political ads.