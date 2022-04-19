Google Says Did Not Change Maps to Reveal Russian Military Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Google search engine has not made changes to its Google Maps service to reveal Russia's military and strategic facilities, the company told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Daily Storm reported that Google Maps declassified Russian military and strategic facilities, while similar information about other countries was still hidden.

"We have not made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia," Google said.