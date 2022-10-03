Google Says Disabled Translate Service for Chinese Users

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) US tech company Google has disabled the Google Translate service for Chinese users due to low usage, thus ending support for one of the company's few services still operating in China, a company representative said on Monday.

"We have discontinued Google Translate in mainland China due to low usage," the representative said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The website of the service redirects users to the Google Translate page registered in Hong Kong which is not available in mainland China.

The Google search engine stopped working in China in 2010 due to government censorship of internet content, Bloomberg reported, adding that the translation feature has been available to Chinese since 2017.