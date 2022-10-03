UrduPoint.com

Google Says Disabled Translate Service For Chinese Users

Daniyal Sohail Published October 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Google Says Disabled Translate Service for Chinese Users

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) US tech company Google has disabled the Google Translate service for Chinese users due to low usage, thus ending support for one of the company's few services still operating in China, a company representative said on Monday.

"We have discontinued Google Translate in mainland China due to low usage," the representative said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The website of the service redirects users to the Google Translate page registered in Hong Kong which is not available in mainland China.

The Google search engine stopped working in China in 2010 due to government censorship of internet content, Bloomberg reported, adding that the translation feature has been available to Chinese since 2017.

Related Topics

Internet Google China Company Hong Kong 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 day ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 day ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

1 day ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.