Google Says Disrupted Phishing Campaign by 'Russian-Speaking' Hackers Targeting YouTubers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Google said on Wednesday that over the past two years it has disrupted several phishing campaign by Russian-speaking hackers who targeted YouTubers with cookie theft malware.

"Since late 2019, our team has disrupted financially motivated phishing campaigns targeting YouTubers with Cookie Theft malware," Google said in a statement. "The actors behind this campaign, which we attribute to a group of hackers recruited in a Russian-speaking forum, lure their target with fake collaboration opportunities (typically a demo for anti-virus software, VPN, music players, photo editing or online games), hijack their channel, then either sell it to the highest bidder or use it to broadcast cryptocurrency scams.

"

Google said in the statement that it has decreased the volume of related phishing emails on Gmail by 99.6 percent since May, having blocked some 1.6 million messages to their intended targets.

Some 15,000 Gmail accounts were identified that were used by hackers as part of this phishing campaign, the company said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified about the cyber activity and will investigate the matter, Google added.