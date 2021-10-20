UrduPoint.com

Google Says Disrupted Phishing Campaign By 'Russian-Speaking' Hackers Targeting YouTubers

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:43 PM

Google Says Disrupted Phishing Campaign by 'Russian-Speaking' Hackers Targeting YouTubers

Google said on Wednesday that over the past two years it has disrupted several phishing campaign by Russian-speaking hackers who targeted YouTubers with cookie theft malware

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Google said on Wednesday that over the past two years it has disrupted several phishing campaign by Russian-speaking hackers who targeted YouTubers with cookie theft malware.

"Since late 2019, our team has disrupted financially motivated phishing campaigns targeting YouTubers with Cookie Theft malware," Google said in a statement. "The actors behind this campaign, which we attribute to a group of hackers recruited in a Russian-speaking forum, lure their target with fake collaboration opportunities (typically a demo for anti-virus software, VPN, music players, photo editing or online games), hijack their channel, then either sell it to the highest bidder or use it to broadcast cryptocurrency scams.

"

Google said in the statement that it has decreased the volume of related phishing emails on Gmail by 99.6 percent since May, having blocked some 1.6 million messages to their intended targets.

Some 15,000 Gmail accounts were identified that were used by hackers as part of this phishing campaign, the company said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified about the cyber activity and will investigate the matter, Google added.

Related Topics

Google Music Company Cryptocurrency May FBI 2019 Million

Recent Stories

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National ..

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National Assembly told

22 minutes ago
 Two FC soldiers, two policemen embraced martyrdom ..

Two FC soldiers, two policemen embraced martyrdom in IED blast at Bajaur

22 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

47 minutes ago
 UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Af ..

UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Afghanistan Donor Conference

22 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

22 minutes ago
 FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20 ..

FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.