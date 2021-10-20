Google Says Disrupted Phishing Campaigns by 'Russian-Speaking' Hackers Targeting YouTubers

Google said on Wednesday that over the past two years it has disrupted several phishing campaigns by Russian-speaking hackers who targeted YouTubers with cookie theft malware

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Google said on Wednesday that over the past two years it has disrupted several phishing campaigns by Russian-speaking hackers who targeted YouTubers with cookie theft malware.

"Since late 2019, our team has disrupted financially motivated phishing campaigns targeting YouTubers with Cookie Theft malware," Google said in a statement.

"The actors behind this campaign, which we attribute to a group of hackers recruited in a Russian-speaking forum, lure their target with fake collaboration opportunities (typically a demo for anti-virus software, VPN, music players, photo editing or online games), hijack their channel, then either sell it to the highest bidder or use it to broadcast cryptocurrency scams."