WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has found that the hackers from Russia, China and North Korea, which are backed by their governments, are using the topics related to Ukraine to get targets to open malicious emails, the company said on Wednesday.

"TAG has observed a continuously growing number of threat actors using the war as a lure in phishing and malware campaigns. Government-backed actors from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, as well as various unattributed groups, have used various Ukraine war-related themes in an effort to get targets to open malicious emails or click malicious links," the statement said.

According to the company, financially motivated and criminal perpetrators are also using the events for targeting users.

"For example, one actor is impersonating military personnel to extort money for rescuing relatives in Ukraine. TAG has also continued to observe multiple ransomware brokers continuing to operate in a business as usual sense," it explained.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.