UrduPoint.com

Google Says Gov't-Backed Hackers From Russia, China, N. Korea Use Ukraine-Related Themes

Daniyal Sohail Published March 30, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Google Says Gov't-Backed Hackers From Russia, China, N. Korea Use Ukraine-Related Themes

Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has found that the hackers from Russia, China and North Korea, which are backed by their governments, are using the topics related to Ukraine to get targets to open malicious emails, the company said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has found that the hackers from Russia, China and North Korea, which are backed by their governments, are using the topics related to Ukraine to get targets to open malicious emails, the company said on Wednesday.

"TAG has observed a continuously growing number of threat actors using the war as a lure in phishing and malware campaigns. Government-backed actors from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, as well as various unattributed groups, have used various Ukraine war-related themes in an effort to get targets to open malicious emails or click malicious links," the statement said.

According to the company, financially motivated and criminal perpetrators are also using the events for targeting users.

"For example, one actor is impersonating military personnel to extort money for rescuing relatives in Ukraine. TAG has also continued to observe multiple ransomware brokers continuing to operate in a business as usual sense," it explained.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Google Business Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China Company Luhansk Donetsk North Korea Money February Criminals From Click

Recent Stories

International conference on plant protection scien ..

International conference on plant protection sciences concludes at Sindh Agricul ..

3 minutes ago
 Moldova Not Facing Gas Shortages, Has Issue With P ..

Moldova Not Facing Gas Shortages, Has Issue With Pricing - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Air Force Contingent Completes Mission in ..

Spanish Air Force Contingent Completes Mission in Bulgaria

3 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Linked to Companies Creating Bioweapo ..

Hunter Biden Linked to Companies Creating Bioweapons in Ukraine - Russian Milita ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Recovers All Peacekeeper Bodies Killed in Helic ..

UN Recovers All Peacekeeper Bodies Killed in Helicopter Crash in DR Congo - Spok ..

5 minutes ago
 French Taxi Drivers Protest Over Rising Fuel Price ..

French Taxi Drivers Protest Over Rising Fuel Prices - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.