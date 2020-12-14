Google Says to Conduct Thorough Review of Its Systems After Suffering Major Outage

Internet giant Google vowed on Monday to carry out a comprehensive review of its internal systems after the company's services had suffered a widespread outage, affecting users all over the world

"Today, at 3.47AM PT [11:47 am GMT] Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue.

Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32AM PT. All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future." the Google spokesperson said in a statement, shared with Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, users took to social media to report their inability to access core Google services, including the YouTube video platform.