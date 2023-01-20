Google Says to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Round of Big Tech Layoffs

Google will reduce its global workforce by 12,000 jobs, CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Friday in the latest round of big tech layoffs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Google will reduce its global workforce by 12,000 jobs, CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Friday in the latest round of big tech layoffs.

"I have some difficult news to share. We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," Pichai said in a statement.

The layoffs are the result of a "rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company," the CEO explained.

"The roles we're eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions," he added.

Pichai also defended pivoting the company to be "AI-first" years ago, noting that it led to "groundbreaking advances" across Google businesses and the entire industry.